RYE, N.H. - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elias (Louis) James Georgopoulos, age 87, of Rye, N.H. and Boca Raton, Fla.. He passed on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Fla. after a courageous battle with various illnesses.
Louis was born in Manchester, N.H. on Feb.19, 1932 to the late James Elias Georgopoulos and Eugenia (Basiliou) Georgopoulos.
Louis was a proud graduate of Manchester Central High School ('51) and the University of New Hampshire ('55). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNH and went on to found and manage several successful businesses over his lifetime. Most notably, Louis ran the men's clothing store founded by his father James in 1907, Jim's Oxford Shop, for nearly forty years
Louis created several retail brands over the years including The Male Rack in 1969 and Famous Ski Togs Factory Outlets in 1973. Louis also created two skateboard parks in the late 70s: Great Bay Skateboard Park in Newington, N.H. and The Wizard Skateboard park in Hooksett, N.H.
In the 80s, Louis switched his focus from business to real estate. He founded and ran Points East Properties in New Hampshire, Maine, and Florida.
Louis was also one of New Hampshire's most notable politicians. He spent six years (three terms) serving on the Manchester, N.H. Board of Mayor and Alderman from Ward 1, and another six years as a Governor's Councilor from the 4th District. Louis was instrumental in the election of a number of local and national politicians, and always reminisced about spending time lobbying for the Greek government in Washington, D.C. -- one of his proudest achievements.
He also served as a Trustee of the University System of New Hampshire from 1987 to 2001.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Aphrodite (Zoulamis) Georgopoulos, his three children: daughter Jeannie Singleton, son James Georgopoulos (and wife Allison), and son Dean Georgopoulos (and wife Jessica); his five grandchildren: Brendan Singleton (and wife Franciely), Kelly Singleton, Stavros Georgopoulos, Karston Georgopoulos and Alexander Georgopoulos; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the country and in Australia, brothers-in- law Chris Zoulamis (and wife Niki) and Paul Zoulamis, and sister-in-law Angel Zoulamis.
He was predeceased by his four sisters: Vasilike Chambers, Julia Manherz, Maria Goodman and Artemis Goumas.
SERVICES: Calling hour will be on Monday May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Committal services will follow in Central Cemetery in Rye. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 18 to May 21, 2019