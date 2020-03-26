Home

Elinor "Jane" Brooks

Elinor "Jane" Brooks Obituary
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Elinor "Jane" Brooks, 82, of Kittery Point, died on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Active in her community and church, she adored her flower gardens and her family who will dearly miss her.

She is survived by her loving husband Charles Brooks and her children Robert Brooks, Alan Brooks and Wendy Blouin.

SERVICES: Private services will be celebrated, friends are invited to share condolences and memories and view her full obituary by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to End 68 Hours of Hunger C/O Dave Gooch 276 Haley Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Care for the Brooks family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral and Cremation care providers.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
