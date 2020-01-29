|
KITTERY, Maine - Elinor M. Nowell, 97, formerly of Cape Neddick, Maine and Winter Haven, Fla., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Durgin Pines. She was born April 23, 1922 in York, Maine; a daughter of the late Norris E. and Alva M. (Bowden) Trafton.
Elinor graduated from York High School class of 1939 and Pelcher Beauty School. She was the former owner and operator of York Harbor Beauty Salon. She was a member of the Cape Neddick Baptist Church for 70 years and served as choir director.
She leaves a son Ronald N. Nowell; a daughter Polly Dean; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, February 6, in the Cape Neddick Baptist Church. Burial will be private in the First Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020