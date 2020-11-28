HAMPTON FALLS - Elisabeth Mackay Lee Johnsrud, 84, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 following several years of failing health. She resided at her beloved horse farm (Rockaway Farm) in Hampton Falls for 40 years, before moving to Texas two years ago to be closer to family.
She is survived by her children, Christopher, of England, Catherine of Norway, Thomas of Houston, and seven grandchildren.
For a detailed obituary, please go to https://www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Elisabeth-Mckay-Lee-Johnsrud?obId=18660707
.