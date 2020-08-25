1/1
Elizabeth A. Cote
YORK, Maine - Elizabeth A. (Joslyn) Cote passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1938 in Worcester, Mass., daughter of the late Earl F. and Anna T. (Leahey) Joslyn.

She was the wife of the late Richard A. Cote and the mother of two sons, Gregory S. and wife Laura-Lee of Sanbornton, N.H. and Marc R. and wife Judith of York, Maine.

SERVICES: A period of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m., in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Memories & Condolences
