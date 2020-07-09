BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Elizabeth "Liz" A. LaPage, 87, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 with family by her side. Liz belonged to the community at Rockingham County Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and Portsmouth and Rye prior.
Liz was a dedicated member of the North Congregational Church of Portsmouth, and the North Church Women. She was a member of the Portsmouth Garden Club and a docent at the John Paul Jones House. Her favorite club was the "going out to eat club" at The Ice House and Dinnerhorn and many other seacoast favorites. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and enjoyed reading and taking multiple generations of her family to the beach. She also enjoyed many excursions with her travel buddies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Social distancing and masks are required. We apologize there will be no reception after the service due to restrictions. A burial in Rindge will be private following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Fragile X Foundation 1861 International Drive Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102, or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15239.