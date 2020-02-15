Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Elizabeth A. Nielson


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Nielson Obituary
EXETER - Elizabeth Ann Nielson (nee Thomas), 98, of Durham, passed away peacefully at River Woods, Exeter, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Elizabeth was born in Columbus, Ohio, and earned a master's degree in social administration from Ohio State University in 1944. She taught social studies at Portsmouth Senior High School for 30 years.

An avid traveler, she visited all 50 states, 146 countries, and seven continents.

Elizabeth was predeceased by Mel, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her two loving children, Christina Morse and her husband, Robert, of Standish, Maine, and Christopher Nielson and his wife, Margaret, of Swarthmore, Penn. She was the cherished grandmother of Kathryn Haworth, Timothy Morse, Mary Fortin, Amy Meuchel; and step-grandmother to Amy Grace, Kristen Dercole, and Carly Childers. She was "Gigi" to 13 great grandchildren and had many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

Read a full obituary and share condolences at www.kentandpelczarfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020
