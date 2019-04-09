RYE - In loving memory of Elizabeth B. Rawlinson, born March 8, 1932 in Woodford, England, to Harold Timothy Fowle and Dorothy Fowle Blacklock. Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Webster At Rye, N.H., on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



She was predeceased by Richard Rawlinson and Sydney Sundell. Elizabeth emigrated to Canada in 1955 and married Henry Richard Rawlinson in 1956. They retired to Vermont in 1973 and in the early 80's she became an American citizen. When her husband Richard passed away in 1988, Elizabeth took over Manimex, the Advertising Specialty business Richard started in 1960, which she ran for several years.



Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Brian J. Fowle (Halesworth, England); her sister, Sophie A. Baker (Kelley, Woolwich, Maine); her two daughters, Caroline Rawlinson (Peter Cryans, Stratham, N.H.) and Diana Missroon (Bob, Morrison, Colo.); seven grandchildren, Hayley Parsons (Christopher James, Exeter, N.H.) , Gregory Scott (Marissa, Dover, N.H.), Julia Gould (Nottingham, N.H.), Christopher Missroon (Denver, Colo.), Michael Missroon (Thornton, Colo.), Ashley Dominguez (Carlos, Denver, Colo.), Kayla Missroon (Colorado Springs, Colo.); and six great-grandchildren, Isabelle Parsons and Daniel Parsons, William Scott, Cameron Scott, Alexander Scott and Cooper Scott; several nephews as well as great nieces and nephews also survive her.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 3 p.m. A private burial will take place in Montreal, Canada at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.