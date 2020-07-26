NEW CASTLE, N.H. – Elizabeth "Lisa" C. Beard, 59, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 25, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma at Hyder Hospice House.
She grew up in New Castle, and was a 1979 graduate of Portsmouth High School. In 1985 she graduated from Clark University with a bachelor of arts degree.
She was preceded in death by her father Jack Beard, Sr. and is survived by her mother Rebecca Beard, her brother and sister-in-law, Jack Beard, Jr. and Rebecca Snider, her niece Martha Beard Charlton and Martha's husband Devon.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hyder Hospice House for their kindnesses in caring for Lisa.
There will be no service. No flowers please. Donations may be made in Lisa's memory to Hyder Family Hospice House, Dover, N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.