BUFFALO, N.Y. - Elizabeth "Liz" Clements, age 64, of Buffalo, N.Y. and formerly of Wells, Maine, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Clements; beloved sister of Pamela Clements, Susan (Kay Patterson) Clements; adored niece of Patricia Baugh; dear cousin of Sally Clements; also survived my many devoted friends.
SERVICES: Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in memory of Liz may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation: www.roswellpark.org or The Dempsey Center: www.dempseycenter.org.
Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020