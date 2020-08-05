Boscawen, N.H. / York Beach, Maine - Elizabeth (Liz) D. Blanchard was born April 4, 1939, in Winterport, Maine, the eldest child of Marie (Carter) Durant and Herbert Barnes Durant. She died Monday, August 3, 2020, on the same property where she was raised, in Boscawen, N.H.
One of Liz's often shared memories was of her early years living in a logging camp at the family sawmill on Turkey Pond. Throughout her life she stayed close to the family's homestead in Boscawen and raised her family in Penacook, always making York Beach, Maine her summer retreat and finally her home for the last few years.
Liz was a member of the Penacook High School Class of 1957 and later earned a bachelor's degree in math education from UNH in 1985. Liz valued education and the belief that one should never stop learning. Liz was an avid reader and enjoyed conversations that involved seeking solutions for a better world.
She was married to her husband, Alan Frank Blanchard, for almost 50 years. He always referred to her as his "classy lassie" and she lived up to that endearment.
Liz was a dedicated public servant as a member of the Merrimack Valley School Board, Concord City Council and New Hampshire House of Representatives. She served as a Merrimack County Commissioner and most recently as a York Maine Selectman. Her work to improve her community and be a voice for those she represented was of the utmost importance to her and will be her legacy for years to come.
Liz's passion for making the world a better place motivated her to become a foster parent to a number of young girls. She was also a staunch advocate for at-risk children in the local community, the legislature and beyond.
Liz was predeceased by her parents and her husband Alan. She is survived by her brother David Durant and wife Charlene of Parker, Colo.; sister Kathy Gillman and husband Gary of Indianola, Iowa; son Jeffrey and wife Peggy of Salisbury, N.H.; son Mark of Concord, N.H.; daughter Lynda Weeks and husband R. Bruce of Bowdoin, Maine; son Christopher and wife Robyn of Boscawen, N.H.; and foster-daughter Karen Marin of Contoocook, N.H.; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Liz was "Grammy B" to 17 grandchildren and "GiGi" (Great Grammy) to 18 of their children. Each and every one had a special relationship with her, and she cherished the times she spent with them.
SERVICES: A private viewing for immediate family will be followed by a funeral service that will be open to the public at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook, Monday, August 10, at 1 p.m., in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. (Bring a chair if desired)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Families in Transition - New Horizons, in honor of Liz's tireless dedication to help homeless families and teens. www.newhorizonsnh.org/donate
