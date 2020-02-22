|
BIDDEFORD, Maine – Elizabeth Hurd DesJardins, 88, of Kennebunk, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Southern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 27, 1931, Liz was the daughter of Herbert and Louise Hurd of Fryeburg, Maine. She was graduated from Fryeburg Academy and Westbrook Junior College.
She is survived by her daughter Lynne Lawrence and her husband Jeff of Alexandria, Va.; daughter Susan Burns and her husband Rick of Bothell, Wash.; and son Richard and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lockport, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Roy DesJardins, of Kittery Point, Maine, who was lost at sea aboard the submarine U.S.S. Thresher on April 10, 1963. Following that tragedy, she remained a Kittery Point resident for most of her life, raising her family, and tending her home. She had a passion for the arts, historic preservation, traveling abroad, and corresponding with life-long friends. As a member of the First Congregational Church of Kittery Point, she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She also served as flower chairperson for over 40 years.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Kittery Point, 23 Pepperell Road, Maine 03905. Donations in her memory may be made to the church. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care for the DesJardins family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020