REDDING, Conn. - Elizabeth King Rodiger, known as Betsy, 90, of Redding, Conn., died peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Norwalk, Conn. Betsy was a caring and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her husband, three sons and their families.
She is survived by Walter Gregory Rodiger, III of Wilton, Conn., his wife Beverly, children and grandchild Holly and Brendan Rafalski and Lowell Rafalski, Liza, and Charlie; William King Rodiger of Sudbury, Mass., his wife Heather and sons Jonathan, James and Christopher; and Albert Amory Rodiger of Hingham, Mass., his wife Jennifer and sons Sam and Nate. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Gregory Rodiger, Jr., her parents, and brother A.F. Amory King.
Betsy was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 23, 1929, daughter of Albert F. A. King and M. Elizabeth Logan King. She spent her early childhood in Chestnut Hill, Pa. She discovered a love for southern Maine in the early 1940's, spending summer days living with her aunt at her summer cottage in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Betsy attended the Springside School in Chestnut Hill and later graduated from the Westover School, in Middlebury, Conn., in 1947. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for two years, leaving college early to go to work for a medical practice performing early dialysis research in post World War II New York City.
On February 15, 1958, during a memorable Philadelphia blizzard, she married her husband of 57 years, Walter Gregory Rodiger, Jr. "Bud" of Greenwich, Conn. They lived in New York City and had their first child there, before moving to New Canaan, Conn., in 1960, where they resided for over 40 years. There, they raised their family and enjoyed decades of membership at the Country Club of New Canaan before moving to Meadow Ridge in Redding, Conn., in 2001.
Betsy loved art, especially painting, and attended classes at the Silvermine School of Art for many years. She enjoyed cooking and became quite accomplished, frequently contributing to community cookbooks. She was an active member of the New Canaan Sewing group and others. She fostered a lifelong interest in learning which led her to complete her unfinished college degree, earning a Bachelor of Arts in 1988 from Sarah Lawrence College.
Known for her inquisitive, gentle personality and her generosity, Betsy was a long time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan, Conn., as well as St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine, serving on the Altar Guild for many years. In Maine, she was a long time member of the Kennebunk River Club and Arundel Beach Club, where she spent cherished time with family and friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport next summer.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Ann's Episcopal Church Preservation Endowment, P.O. Box 44, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
