PORTSMOUTH - Elizabeth "Buffy" Wilson Lewis, born June 17, 1941 in Annapolis, Md., to Naval officer George and Elizabeth (York) Wilson, lived all over this country and in Cuba and Italy. She visited or lived in 49 states and 23 countries, before settling in Portsmouth in 2008, becoming active in the senior center and attending weekly cardio rehab classes.



You rarely saw Buffy without some knitting in her hands; she sent over 400 baby blankets to California for which sales supported a battered women's shelter. She had many friends at the senior center and was active and vocal in her desire to see the creation of the new expanded location at the Doble Center in Portsmouth-one of her last activities in the community was to get a personal, hard-hat tour of the construction site with the director.



She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Nancy, and will be missed by her sister, Caroline Mackay of Bowling Green, Fla., and by her three children, Steve of Portsmouth, Andy of Strasburg, Colo., and Elizabeth (Cross) of Portsmouth and by her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, family and friends.



She was blessed with lots of visits from loving family; especially her sister Caroline, son Andy, and nieces Shannon (Texas) and Ave (Fla.).



Buffy died August 7, 2020, at 79, of pancreatic cancer at the Concord Hospice House where she was cared for by a wonderful staff that helped her leave this world comfortably and with tender care.







