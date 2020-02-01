|
STRATHAM, N.H. - March 10, 1939 to Jan. 25, 2020.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Elizabeth (Betsy) Temporal Coles Amsden, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 80.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Betsy's family suggests donations to New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, New Hampshire, 03885, or to the SPCA of your choice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020