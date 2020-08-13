PORTSMOUTH - Elizabeth Wynn Welch Grande, who went by Wynn, recently passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 31, 2020 after a multi-year illness. She lived an extraordinary and enviable life prior to her illness and was even able to find much joy during her last few years. She handled her illness with grace, equanimity, stoicism and felicity: all trademarks of her core being. How people who knew her felt about her is summed up in a quote from a friend upon hearing that Wynn had a terminal illness, stating: "That, that cannot be right. The world needs more Wynns, not less." She was one of the most sincere, likable, joyful and ethical people one could ever know. Upon getting her diagnosis, Wynn stated to Glenn: "I accomplished all I wanted to."
Born in 1960 in New Jersey, her family moved to Burlington, Vermont in 1967. In 1974, her family spent a year in the UK. Wynn graduated from Burlington High School, attained a BA in International Studies and Economics from American University in Washington, DC and worked for an educational research nonprofit in Washington for two years. Returning to Vermont, she received a Teaching Certificate from the University of Vermont. In 1986, she moved to Portland, Maine to work for Casco Northern Bank, which led to her meeting her future husband Glenn, an officer at the bank. They shared an amazing 33 years together. They enjoyed much time sailing along the Maine coast, and in 1992, they quit their jobs to go sailing for a year; they did, their trip ending in the Florida Keys.
After that year, they moved back to New England. They finally settled in Portsmouth, N.H. where, in 2000, Wynn became a math teacher at Portsmouth High School. That same year, after Glenn received his own diagnosis for an incurable form of lymphoma, they they decided life is short so Glenn became a part-time banker. In sync with Wynn's school vacations, over the next 17 years, the two of them traveled around the world: 100 trips, 40,000 photographs, and a million memories. During those years, Wynn obtained her Masters in Library and Information Science from the University of Rhode Island, was an active member of the Portsmouth Women's College Club, and volunteered at the Portsmouth Library. She as a regular Red Cross blood donor. She loved social gatherings, hosting and attending these get togethers with her many Elizabeth Wynn Welch Grande friends; tea and sweets being important components. Multiple times throughout each year were spent with her father, sisters and their families.
She is survived by her husband Glenn; her father Jim and his wife Lorri; sisters Kate, Margaret and Anne; bothers-in-law Don and Jonathan; many nieces and nephews; and her indefatigable mother-in-law, Marilyn. She is predeceased by her mother, Betty.
SERVICES: She will be cremated and her remains are to be spread across the globe. A memorial celebration of her life will be held when it is safe again to do so. Any thoughts and/or condolences can be left at the following memorial web site that has been set up in her name: https:// rememberingwynn.wordpress.com/about/remembering-wynn
. Wynn requested donations may be made in her name to the Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, ME 03902.
Wynn requested to sign off with the following "So long, and thanks for all the fish"