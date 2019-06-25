|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Ella Biehl Reardon, 91, of Portsmouth, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Portsmouth, N.H. Born on March 17, 1928, in Saarbrucken, Germany, to Jakob and Maria Biehl.
Ella moved to the United States after meeting her husband at a dance in Germany while he was stationed there with the United States Air Force. Ella made her home in Portsmouth for 63 years raising her family.
Ella grew up during World War II in Germany and long remembered the devastation the effects of the war had on family and friends. She vowed to always care for her family and ensure that they always had what they needed. Ella enjoyed her time with her family. She was a loving and doting "Oma" to her grandchildren and great-children and enjoyed playing with and shopping for them.
Ella is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur Reardon II; son Arthur Reardon III and his wife Donna of Maine; daughter Rita Giebisch and her husband Werner of Germany; granddaughters Carly Murray and husband Lee of Maine, and Nicole Dearing of Germany; great-granddaughter Addison and great-grandson Steven; sister Irene Hemmerling of Germany; sister-in-law Barbara Reardon of Connecticut; and four nephews, three nieces and their spouses and children.
Ella's brothers-in-law Gustav, Charles, and James, sister-in-law Louise, and two nephews preceded her in death.
Ella's family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Center in Portsmouth for the loving care they provided to her.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chase Home for Children, 698 Middle Rd., Portsmouth N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019