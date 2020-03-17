|
PORTSMOUTH - Ellen M. Tufts, 108, of Portsmouth, N.H., entered the arms of her loving Savior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Portsmouth Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1912 to Lawson and Juliette Edwards Megquier of Gray, Maine.
Ellen graduated from Pennell Institute in 1929 and from Farmington Normal School in 1931. She attended classes at the University of Southern Maine and Bates College.
For 37 years Ellen taught school in Maine and Vermont, becoming a principal in both states. While 4th grade was her favorite, her students ranged from grades 1-8. As a natural teacher, she continued lessons outside the classroom and instilled many life lessons in anyone fortunate enough to spend time with her.
She was a former member of the Eastern Star in New Gloucester, Maine and Bellows Falls, Vt. She also enjoyed membership in the Congregational churches in New Gloucester and York, Maine.
Ellen married Everett G. Tufts of New Gloucester on June 21, 1947. After a happy marriage of 30 years, he passed away in 1977. In 1987 Ellen moved to York and then later to Kittery and enjoyed living many years at Meetinghouse Village. In 2017 she moved to Portsmouth, N.H., with family.
In 2015 Ellen was honored to receive the Boston Post Cane for being the oldest resident of Kittery, Maine.
Ellen was a devout Christian who enjoyed praying for her family members daily. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family (apple pie was her specialty), reading, and knitting. She has knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens for family and the church and countless afghans, but she will be remembered most for her devotion to her family; all of whom will cherish her love forever.
Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Joanne Waliszek and her husband Donald, and Shirley O'Leary and her husband John; five grandchildren, Kristin Whitson and her husband Brian, Matthew Waliszek, Daniel Waliszek and his wife Kelly, Julia O'Leary, and Colleen Ovecka and her husband David; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers Earl and Lewis Megquier and a sister Ava Walker.
Ellen always felt that she had led a blessed life.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at an upcoming date. Online condolences and a memorial video may be viewed by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Meetinghouse Village, 143 Rogers Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Care for the Tufts family has been entrusted to the J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020