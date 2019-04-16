Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map

Elvin A. Mayo


1951 - 2019
Elvin A. Mayo Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Elvin A. Mayo, Elijah, 68, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents, Elvin and Joyce Mayo, on January 20, 1951, in New London, Connecticut. Elvin graduated from Portsmouth Senior High School.

Elvin is survived by, his nine siblings; wife Coleen; his children Asa, Teshanah, Nehemiah, Zechariah, Daniel, Rachael Jahmel; as well as his grandchildren Asa Jr., Abraham and Mycah. Elvin was predeceased by parents Elvin Mayo, Sr. and Joyce Mayo and children Larisha, Tawnisha, Ephraim and Elhennah Mayo.

Elvin was known for his love of God, ability to share his faith and always helping a person in need.

SERVICES: The family will welcome guests on Friday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Proprietor's Section of South Cemetery in Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019
