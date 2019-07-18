Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702

Elzena Louise White

Elzena Louise White Obituary
NEWMARKET - Elzena Louise White, born Louisa Elzenia Williams passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 91, at Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House.

She is survived by her two sons Valus (Marianne) and Myron (Darlene); six granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

SERVICES: Chapel services will be at 3 p.m., July 26, 2019 at the Arlington National Cemetery Chapel with burial immediately thereafter. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 18 to July 21, 2019
