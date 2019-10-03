|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Emilie S. (Savramis) Raizes, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was born October 27, 1930 in Portsmouth, N.H., the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Kacoyanis) Savramis.
She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and Lasalle Junior College.
In September 1953 she married Charles A. Raizes, a marriage that endured until his untimely death in 1974.
Millie and Charlie owned and operated the Victory Spa Restaurant in Portsmouth, a very popular breakfast and lunch business until the time of his death.
She is survived by her three sons Anthony C. Raizes and his wife Lynne of Greenland, N.H., Nicholas C. Raizes of Stratham, N.H., and Dean C. Raizes of Portsmouth, N.H.; four grandchildren Charles A. Raizes and his wife Jenna of Greenland, N.H. and their children Ryder and Emilie, and Erica L. Soares and her husband Stephen and their son Bodhi of Epping, N.H., and Hannah and Olivia Raizes of Stratham, N.H. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Anastasia Savramis and Bess Manousos as well as her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her brother George N. Savramis of Boca Raton, Florida.
She was very proud of her Greek Heritage and a longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church as well as the Greek Philoptochos Society, but above all else she loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A wake will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., with the Trisagion Service at 3:30 p.m., at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A private funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Portsmouth. Interment will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019