NORTH HAMPTON - Emilio A. "Tony" Casella, 93, of North Hampton, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Partridge House in Hampton with his loving wife at his side.
He shared 38 years of marriage with his wife Shirley (Renaud) Casella.
He was a veteran of World War II serving with the US Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
SERVICES: A private committal service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tony's memorial website, sign his tribute wall and see his full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019