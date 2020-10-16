NORTHWOOD - Eric J. Stevens, 75 of Northwood, N.H. passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, undergoing chemotherapy after cancer surgery earlier this year.
Growing up in Portsmouth, graduating Portsmouth High in 1963, Eric went on to UNH. He spent most of his career in satellite research with MIT-Lincoln Laboratories, Bedford, Mass. For 17 years he was stationed on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands tracking satellites. His love for boating and fishing really blossomed when retiring to Northwood, N.H. Lobster fishing and long-lining filled his days. Augmented by yard sales, gardening and the antique business.
In his own words he was "having a blast."
Survived by his father, Daniel S. Stevens of Northwood, siblings Anita (Stevens) Styles of Lebanon, Maine, Anthony Stevens, Grantham, N.H., and Mark Stevens of Barrington, N.H.
Eric will be much missed by family and his many friends.
No services planned at this time. Online condolence, please visit www.kentandpleczarfh.com