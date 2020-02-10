Home

Erin Marie Price

Erin Marie Price Obituary
WAKEFIELD - Erin Marie Price passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, January 23, 2020. Erin was born on June 16, 2000, in High Point, North Carolina to Tammy Buckman and Robert Price. Erin grew up in the Seacoast area and Southern Maine.

Erin graduated from Marshwood High School in 2018. She had ambitions to be an art teacher and was an incredibly talented artist.

Erin was a strong and beautiful woman on the inside and out. She loved her family and friends and showed it daily. Erin had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up a room and would do anything for the people she cared about.

Erin is predeceased by her grandparents Guy D. Buckman and Catherine Buckman, and her uncle Guy D. Buckman II of Portsmouth, N.H. Erin is survived by her mother Tammy Buckman; father Robert Price; brother Christopher Riley; sister Rachel Guilliams; Cassondra and Nicole Buckman who she looked up to like big sisters; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

Erin had many plans to spend her life along the love of her life, Gavin Nason of Wakefield, N.H.

SERVICES: The mourning will be held Saturday, February 22, from 12-4:30 p.m., at the Portsmouth Elks Lodge Function hall located at 500 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
