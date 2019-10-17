Home

POWERED BY

Ernest Knowles Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Knowles Jr. Obituary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. - Ernest "Bubba" Knowles Jr., 64, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home in Kentucky.

He is survived by wife Kathy, sister Ginny Reavis (Knowles) and brother Lester Knowles; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Retired from The Brevard County Florida Government; previously a commercial fisherman from Seabrook.

He was loved by everyone that knew him.

He was predeceased by his father Ernest, mother Irene and brother Joseph Knowles all of Seabrook, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.