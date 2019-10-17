|
|
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. - Ernest "Bubba" Knowles Jr., 64, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home in Kentucky.
He is survived by wife Kathy, sister Ginny Reavis (Knowles) and brother Lester Knowles; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Retired from The Brevard County Florida Government; previously a commercial fisherman from Seabrook.
He was loved by everyone that knew him.
He was predeceased by his father Ernest, mother Irene and brother Joseph Knowles all of Seabrook, N.H.
