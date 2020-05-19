|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Estelle G. Goldberg, of Cape Neddick, Maine, entered into rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born October 6, 1931.
Estelle is survived by her daughter Karen (Goldberg) Higgins (Ellsworth, Maine); sons Peter Goldberg and his wife Manijeh (Newburyport, Mass.), Steven Goldberg and his wife Gail (Portsmouth, N.H.); grandchildren Sam Higgins, Kayla (Higgins) Mitchell, Sonya (Goldberg) O'Neill, and Eric Goldberg; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews Laura Lobar, Roberta Levenson, David Levenson, and Judy and Jonathan Simches. Estelle was predeceased by her loving husband Richard H. Goldberg, parents Ida and Myer Kliman, sister Ruth Levenson and her husband Bill, and son-in-law J. Kim Higgins.
Estelle grew up in Allston, Mass., and graduated from Brighton High School and then from Framingham State College in early childhood education. She raised her family in Natick, Mass., and lived for many years thereafter in Cape Neddick, Maine. A student of many facets of life, Estelle nurtured a lifelong interest in art, writing, history, and travel, to go along with an insatiable appetite for the New York Times crossword puzzle. In her later years, she very much enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to cousin Laura Lobar for her many years of devoted love and support to Estelle.
SERVICES: In light of socially distancing requirements, a graveside funeral service will be held for immediate family only.
If desired, donations in Estelle's memory may be made to the Greater New England Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (Greater New England Chapter NMSS, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451; https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MAM/Donate.For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 19 to May 22, 2020