BRUNSWICK, Maine – Esther Lillian (Silcox) Caldwell, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Esther was born in Saugus, Mass. on May 25, 1926. Her parents were Arthur Eugene and Ruth May (Russell) Silcox. At a young age she moved with her family to Biddeford, Maine where her father was an Engineer in the Saco Lowell Mill. She fondly remembered growing up in this diverse community and making childhood friends she kept for life.
Esther met her husband, Robert H. Caldwell, when she was five years old. He lived right across the street from her on Alfred Street. They both graduated from Biddeford High School in 1944. They married in 1948 after WWII and moved to Kittery, Maine where Bob worked as an Engineer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1981. They were married 53 years until his passing in 2001.
In 1958, Esther and Bob purchased a beautiful camp on Square Pond in Shapleigh, Maine. This was her favorite place and a focal point in her life. Her family spent each summer there and she enjoyed generously sharing it with all her family and friends.
Esther was a most loving and caring stay at home mom. She always loved a good party, and all will remember her wonderful sense of humor and the laughter that surrounded her. She had many lifelong friends, notably the "Birthday Girls," who met yearly since the early 1960s.
Esther loved to read, knit and was a talented letter writer. She loved animals and was devoted to her many pets. She was a lifelong supporter of animal shelters and rescue organizations.
Esther and Bob spent a number of years traveling after retirement. With a trailer in tow, they explored the country, often spending the winter in Arizona.
She was predeceased by her brother Russell Silcox, her niece Jane (Silcox) Redlon and her parents.
Esther is survived by her children, Russell and his wife Sue Caldwell, Rebecca Caldwell and her companion Harry Rynard, and Roxanne and her husband Mikel Williams; grandchildren, Alyssa and her husband Richard Mewer, Adam Caldwell, and Ashley and her husband Torrey Charnock, Thomas and his wife Kristi Williams and John and his wife Amanda Williams; great-grandchildren Nola, Wylder and Elsie Mewer and Robert, Reagan and Penelope Williams; her nephew James and his wife Lynn Silcox.
The family would like to sincerely thank the caring staff of Avita of Brunswick for the exceptional loving care and support Esther received over the last two years.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Brooks Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Esther's love of animals can be made to Midcoast Humane, 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, Maine 04011 midcoasthumane.org
