|
|
YORK, Maine - Esther M. Gizzi, 83, of York, Maine, passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on March 3, 1936 to parents Augustino and Antoinette (Tartaglia) Capobianco.
Esther lived most of her life in Scotia, N.Y. and moved to Maine in 2000 to be closer to her grandchildren and for her love of the ocean. Esther will be remembered as a generous, selfless and kind friend who loved to cook, bake and help others. She touched the lives of all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Joseph Gizzi, his wife Cinde of Hampton, N.H.; daughter Michele Bertolini, her husband Garret of Cape Neddick, Maine; granddaughter Katherine Bertolini; grandson Andrew Bertolini; sister-in-law Antoinette (Gizzi) Renna; several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Milkshake.
Esther was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Michael A. Gizzi.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the York Food Pantry. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019