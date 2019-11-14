|
SEABROOK - Esther Tanoian, 91, of Seabrook, N.H., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, N.H. She was born in Watertown, Mass., a daughter of the late Tateos and Zabel Manoukian.
Mrs. Tanoian grew up in Somerville, Mass. She was a stay at home mom until her children were out of college. She then went to work for a friend's children's clothing store and eventually went to work at the jewelry counter in T.J. Maxx, and worked well into her 80's. They loved her there and she thrived on the interaction with the customers.
Mrs. Tanoian greatly enjoyed the family trips to the ski slopes, enjoyed the beach with her circle of friends and traveling with her closest friend; Rose. She loved to entertain with family and friends, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and was an active member of Hye Pointe Church and its Women's Guild.
She is survived by her daughter; Linda Doherty and her husband Paul of Seabrook and by her brother; Deran Manoukian of Woburn, Mass. She was predeceased by her son; Phillip Tanoian and her brother; Berj Manoukian.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., in the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem. A Prayer Service will be held Friday at 6 p.m., in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Rd., Haverhill, Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point Building Fund, 1280 Boston Rd., Haverhill, MA 01835. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019