YORK, Maine - Ethel H. Jennings, 93, formerly of 117 Long Sands Rd., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born August 14, 1926 in Boston, Mass., a daughter of the late John J. and Helda (Mattson) Charlton.



Ethel worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Massachusetts General Hospital.



Her husband Robert A. Jennings died in 1999.



She leaves a daughter Sandra G. Prescott and her husband Larry of York, Maine; several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



Two sons Wayne and Scott Jennings predeceased her.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be private in Mass National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements.







