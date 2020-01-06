|
SEABROOK - Ethel R. (Durant) Small, 102, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully at the Oceanside Center Nursing Home in Hampton on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born in Salisbury, Mass., on December 28, 1917 the daughter of the late Clinton and Lena (Hamel) Durant and attended Hampton Academy.
She is survived by her son Reginald (Sonny) Small, Jr. of Seabrook, who was also her dedicated caregiver and companion during her later stage of life. Her daughter, Arlene Perfect who lives in Reynoldsburg, Ohio did visit often. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Reggie, in 1974; two sons, John (Jack) Durant and Dennis Small, Sr.
She is survived by two brothers, Arthur "Jim" Durant of Hampton and Robert Durant of Hampton Falls; two sisters, Mildred Cote of Dover and June Chase of Manchester; six grandchildren, Randall Durant of Hampton, Dennis Small, Jr. of Seabrook, and Karen Marvin, Sharon Mayes, Robert Webb, and Donald Webb, Jr., all residing in Ohio. Ethel also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husband and sons, she was predeceased by her brothers, Russell, Hollis, Walter and Richard Durant and sisters, Gertrude Marston Brown, Grace Brown and Martha Janvrin.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020