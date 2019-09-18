|
PORTSMOUTH - Eugene "Gene" B. Morrill, son, brother and friend to many passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 59 at Portsmouth Hospital.
A native resident of Portsmouth, born March 6, 1960, he was known and loved by many in his community. Gene graduated Portsmouth High School in 1980 and worked various jobs throughout his younger years. Gene's many medical conditions rendered him unable to work, but he never stopped helping anyone and everyone he could. Gene lived his life to its fullest every day and he didn't let his limitations slow him down.
Gene is survived by his father, Richard; his brothers Jack, Rick, Matt and Charlie; his sisters Judy and Linda; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count. He is predeceased by his beloved mother Barbara and brother Terrence.
SERVICES: A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23, at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Portsmouth Fire Fighters Charitable Association, 170 Court St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019