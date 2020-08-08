VENICE, Fla. - Eugene (Gene) Mario Ryan (age 77) passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.



Gene was born on Sept. 2, 1942 to James and Irma Ryan in Gloucester, Mass. He met the love of his life, Dee Franck, at her cousin's wedding in 1967. When Gene and Dee married in 1968, they moved to Portsmouth, N.H. to begin their life together. They raised their two girls there, with Gene working in the hotel industry in Hampton, N.H., starting at Dunfey Hotels and retiring from Omni Hotels.



Gene and Dee moved to Venice, Florida in 2009, where they enjoyed the warm weather to the fullest, playing bocce and cards with their many friends.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Ryan, Sr. and Irma Ryan; daughter Kelley D. Ryan; brother James A. Ryan, Jr.; father-in-law Armand Franck; and mother-in-law Elinore Franck.



He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dee Ryan; daughter Lora Gardner and her husband Brad; and brother Robert (Pete) Ryan and wife Cynthia.



He will be missed more than words can describe.



In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution to Saint Patrick Academy, Attention: Kelley D. Ryan Memorial Scholarship, 315 Banfield Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801.







