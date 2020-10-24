1/
Eugene "Gene" Sauvan
1938 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Eugene "Gene" Sauvan, 82, of Rochester, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H.

He was born Jan. 14, 1938 in Newburyport, Mass. to Carl and Grace Sauvan.

He leaves behind his wife, Nina Sauvan of 46 years, and a brother, John Sauvan of Newburyport, Mass.

Prior to his retirement, he worked 35 years at Lucent Technologies. Gene was an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed spending summers at camp on Lake Ossipee. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, softball and bowling. He was involved for several years with the Pioneer League, Newburyport, Mass.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise Sarofian and her husband Barry of Raymond; son, Michael Sauvan; stepson, Dean Labdon and his wife Mary of Japan; and stepdaughter, Pamela Kosinski and her husband Anthony of San Rafael, Calif.; six grandchildren, Amber, Alisha, Dean Jr., Anthony, Alex and Will along with several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES:: A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 34 South Main St., Rochester, on Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton.

To view Eugene's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
October 24, 2020
Sending love and prayers...Nancy Sauvan Johnson....
Nancy Johnson
Family
October 24, 2020
Fill your heart and mind with all the wonderful memories of your times together as you celebrate Gene's life. I send my deepest condolences to you and your family and may Gene rest in peace.
Susan Crush-Russell
Friend
