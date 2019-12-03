|
GREENLAND - Evelin U. Sammel, 79, of Greenland, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Pines of Newmarket after a lengthy illness. She was born in Hamburg, Germany June 1, 1940 a daughter of the late Alexander and Ellie (Havemann) Peltzer.
Evelin immigrated to the United States at the age of 20 and resided in New Jersey before making her home in Greenland. She was employed by Timberland in quality control. A professional seamstress she was well known at Timberland for her alteration repair work. She also was employed by Lago's Ice Cream.
Evelin was very active in the Greenland community, a member of the Greenland Community Church, enjoyed sewing and in her earlier years was an avid walker.
She leaves her husband John Sammel; her son Ian Sherburne of Belgium; her brother Michael Peltzer of Germany; two nieces Katja Becksted and her husband Rick and their children Kaitlyn and James all of Portsmouth, and Prisca Dorn and her husband Christoph and their children Jule and Lena all of Germany.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Greenland Community Church, Greenland followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Greenland.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the Greenland Community Church, 2 Post Rd., Greenland, NH 03840 or to the New Hampshire, S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Evelin's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019