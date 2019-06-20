|
DURHAM - Evelyn A. (Longland) Prescott, 89, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kirkwood Corners Assisted Living in Lee, after a period of failing health. Born on January 24, 1930, in Melrose, Mass., she was the daughter of Herbert and Amy (Tyler) Longland.
She and her family moved from Melrose to Danville, N.H., in 1945 and she graduated from Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, N.H., in 1947.
Following high school, Evelyn worked for 10 years as a nurse's aide at Hale Hospital in Haverhill, Mass. On October 17, 1959 she married Newmarket native Stanley (Sam) Prescott. They settled in Durham, N.H., where she lived for 57 years in the home that her husband built.
Evelyn worked as a childcare provider in her home for many years while she and her husband raised their three daughters. She later worked as a housekeeper at UNH for nine years, before retiring in 1997. Evelyn and her family enjoyed summers at their camp on Swain's Lake in Barrington, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband, who died in 1993, and by her sisters Lois Flynn and Alice DiPirro. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Prescott and her husband Doug Downie, of Exeter, Linda Prescott of Durham, Robin Prescott of Durham; granddaughter Anna Prescott of Durham; one brother, Herbert N. Longland and his wife Sharon of Winter Haven, Florida; and her brother-in-law, Walter Prescott of Newmarket. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Rockingham V.N.A. Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833 or to the . Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
