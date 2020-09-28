DOVER - Evelyn G. Daniels, 89, of Dover, formerly of Portsmouth and Rye, passed peacefully at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth on Friday, September 25, 2020 with her beloved family at her bedside. She was born October 29, 1930 in Sanbornville, a daughter of the late Edmund S. and Hazel (Reed) Howe.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Frost of North Hampton; her son, Mark S. Daniels and his wife Laurie of Arundel, Maine; her brother Willis E. Howe of Keene; her sister, Peggy Abbott and her husband Bob of Rochester; her grandchildren, Buck Frost and his wife Suzie, Krissy Sawyer and Mark Daniels; and her great-grandchildren, Grace, Daniel, Alex, Sophia and Molly. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
In addition to James A. Daniels, her husband of over 43 years who died in 2001, she was predeceased by her stepson, James Daniels, her brothers, Edwin E., Arthur R., Carlton S. and Dennis A. Howe and her sisters, Doris B. Young and Eunice M. Jameson.
SERVICES: Services will be private and masks are required. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
