1/1
Evelyn G. Daniels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Evelyn G. Daniels, 89, of Dover, formerly of Portsmouth and Rye, passed peacefully at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth on Friday, September 25, 2020 with her beloved family at her bedside. She was born October 29, 1930 in Sanbornville, a daughter of the late Edmund S. and Hazel (Reed) Howe.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Frost of North Hampton; her son, Mark S. Daniels and his wife Laurie of Arundel, Maine; her brother Willis E. Howe of Keene; her sister, Peggy Abbott and her husband Bob of Rochester; her grandchildren, Buck Frost and his wife Suzie, Krissy Sawyer and Mark Daniels; and her great-grandchildren, Grace, Daniel, Alex, Sophia and Molly. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

In addition to James A. Daniels, her husband of over 43 years who died in 2001, she was predeceased by her stepson, James Daniels, her brothers, Edwin E., Arthur R., Carlton S. and Dennis A. Howe and her sisters, Doris B. Young and Eunice M. Jameson.

SERVICES: Services will be private and masks are required. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Evelyn's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved