Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-2255

Evelyn Goodwin Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Goodwin Roach Obituary
LUFKIN, Texas - Evelyn Goodwin Roach, 91, of Lufkin, was born July 10, 1928 in York, Maine to Constance Emery (Marshall) and Maurice Duncan Goodwin, Sr., and died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas.

Survivors include her husband Kelsie Roach their two sons and families.

SERVICES: Funeral services for Evelyn will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Carroway Funeral Home and the First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, Texas.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -