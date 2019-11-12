|
LUFKIN, Texas - Evelyn Goodwin Roach, 91, of Lufkin, was born July 10, 1928 in York, Maine to Constance Emery (Marshall) and Maurice Duncan Goodwin, Sr., and died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas.
Survivors include her husband Kelsie Roach their two sons and families.
SERVICES: Funeral services for Evelyn will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Carroway Funeral Home and the First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, Texas.
