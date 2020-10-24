Evelyn May

PORTSMOUTH - Evelyn (Evie) Louise Flynn Phoenix May passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Clipper Harbor Home in Portsmouth, N.H. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday in November of this year.



The youngest of nine children, Evie was born in Lynn, Mass. on Nov. 23, 1925, daughter of William P. Flynn and Emma (Twombley) Flynn, and was raised in Lynn, graduating from Lynn English High School in 1943. Evie went to further her education at Boston University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Delta Society and graduated with a Biology major.



She then married Walter H. Phoenix in 1952 and raised her four children Susie, David, Bruce and Lisa in Lexington, Mass. Their marriage ended in divorce, and in 1976 she was remarried to Norman T. May of Lexington. She was an active member of the community and the First Parish Church in Lexington where she sang in the choir. She also sang with the Lexington Choral Society, later the Masterworks Chorale.



In 2000, Evie moved to the seacoast area (Eliot, Maine), where she would spend the remainder of her life, though she enjoyed her winters in sunny St. Petersburg, Fla. Evie had a special fondness for the Isles of Shoals, where she and Walter brought their young family to their first conference on Star Island in 1959. After being a conferee for more than 30 years, she joined the ranks as an employee at the Star Island Lobby store for several summers in the early 1990s, then returned every summer as a conferee until her late 80s. Evie treasured Star Island and the many friendships she made there.



Evie was extremely sociable, outgoing and vivacious. When she entered the room everyone knew it was going to be a good time, filled with cheer and laughter. She also had an indomitable spirit that people often admired. She spent a lot of her time reading, writing Haiku, doing crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, knitting, crocheting, embroidering and sewing. Evie also loved watching and identifying different types of birds.



It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Evie was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman T. May of Lexington, Mass.



Evie is survived by her four children and their families: Susie Phoenix, David Phoenix, Bruce (Kim) Phoenix, and Lisa (Chris Harris) Phoenix, two stepdaughters Priscilla Drucker and Sally Phoenix, her grandchildren Tessa and Sophie Manning, Carolyn Phoenix, Robert and Jillian Modoono, Ashley (Robert) Menard and Brittany (Joseph) Melanson, and her great-grandchildren Abbey, Callen and Kensi Menard and Miles Melanson, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Star Island Corporation (non-profit which supports her beloved Star Island), Morton-Benedict House, 30 Middle St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store