KITTERY POINT, Maine - Evelyn S. Barrett (Eve) passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by family members who loved her. Born July 16, 1932 in New York City, she was the daughter of Evelyn Fahnestock Steele (later Evelyn Wendell) and George S. Steele. Eve was raised in Washington, DC, West Hartford, Conn., and Portsmouth, N.H. and attended the National Cathedral School in Washington as well as Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Mass.
In the fall of 1950, Eve enrolled at Connecticut College in New London, Conn. In January of 1951, she met the young man she would marry, Ensign Kenneth E. Barrett, who was studying at the United States Coast Guard Academy, also in New London. The couple were married in West Hartford, Conn., on October 10, 1953. Together Eve and Ken had five children and moved frequently for Ken's career. For a time, the family lived in Campinas, Brazil where they learned to speak Portuguese.
In her early 40's, Eve went back to school to complete a Bachelor's degree in Education. Thereafter she worked for 20 years as a preschool and kindergarten teacher, work that gave her great joy and for which she felt a deep sense of calling. After Eve and Ken moved to Kittery, she served as the chair of the Warner House Association, as her mother and stepfather had before her. She also served on the vestry at St. George's Church in York Harbor where she sang for many years with the choir. Strongly committed to helping children and families in her community, Eve was a regular volunteer at Footprints Food Pantry in Kittery. With her husband, she cofounded the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation for the benefit of children in need.
Eve is survived by her husband; her brother George S. Steele Jr.; her children Katherine Barrett Zywan (Daniel Zywan), Jeffrey (Wendy), Peter (Marlene), and Faith; as well as her grandchildren Stephanie Barrett (Jacob Gdovin), Emily Barrett (Taylor Wilson), Jessica (George) Minott and Nick Zywan. She was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Evelyn, her mother Evelyn Wendell and father George S. Steele.
Eve loved gardening, soft-serve ice cream and walking the family dogs. She loved teaching and playing with young children, singing hymns and psalms both at church and at home, and bustling around the kitchen to make big meals for family gatherings. She had an infectious laugh and lit up every room she walked into with her warm smile.
Eve had been suffering for many years from Alzheimer's disease. Her family would like to thank the staff at Sentry Hill in York Harbor for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
SERVICES: Due to the pandemic, a public service will be arranged at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
