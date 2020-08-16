RYE – Evelyn Slome Karu passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 after a long illness at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. She was born Oct. 11, 1943 in Portsmouth, N.H.
Evelyn was a native of Portsmouth and lived here most of her life. She was a graduate of Radcliffe, Yale, and Catholic University, with Masters from Yale and Catholic.
Evelyn volunteered for Wentworth Coolidge Mansion and the Kittery Garden club and enjoyed traveling. She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin Slome and Rose (Goldstein) Slome. Evelyn is survived by several cousins including those in Jerusalem and New York.
A private Graveside service will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery in Portsmouth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
The family of Evelyn would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Evolve at Rye for the gentle and loving care provided to Evelyn in her last years.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.