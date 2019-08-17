Home

Evelyn Stephens

Evelyn Stephens Obituary
ANNISTON, Ala. - Evelyn Elizabeth Bentley Stephens, 86, died in Anniston, Ala. on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Evelyn was born on Sept. 10, 1932 in Newmarket, N.H. to John Wilburt Bentley and Signe Maria (Skogberg) Bentley.

Eveyln is survived by her children: Jon Conary, Brian Conary, and Johanna Roberts; her grandchildren: Brendan and Christopher Roberts; her brother, John Bentley of Newmarket, N.H.; her sister, Mary Dupre of Exeter, N.H.; and her many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, James Bentley, Joseph Bentley, David Bentley; and her sister, Signe Bentley of Newmarket, N.H.

After graduating from Newmarket High School, and Lowell General Hospital Nursing Program, Evelyn was employed by Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. She volunteered on several mission trips to Honduras and completed sections of the Appalachian trail.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019
