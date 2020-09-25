YORK, Maine - Everett S. Arnold, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 after many years with dementia. He was born April 7, 1936 and raised in York, Maine.
He graduated from York High School class of 1954 and continued on to trade school. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He realized his dream by opening Arnold's Small Engine Repair on Chases Pond Road. He was a member of York Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by Doris Daring, wife of 59 years, their two children Jodi and Jeffery, and only granddaughter Kami.
His last years were spent at Durgin Pines - our heartfelt gratitude for their amazing care.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-7 p.m., in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Associates/www.alz.org. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.