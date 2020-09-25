1/2
Everett S. Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, Maine - Everett S. Arnold, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 after many years with dementia. He was born April 7, 1936 and raised in York, Maine.

He graduated from York High School class of 1954 and continued on to trade school. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He realized his dream by opening Arnold's Small Engine Repair on Chases Pond Road. He was a member of York Street Baptist Church.

He is survived by Doris Daring, wife of 59 years, their two children Jodi and Jeffery, and only granddaughter Kami.

His last years were spent at Durgin Pines - our heartfelt gratitude for their amazing care.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-7 p.m., in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Associates/www.alz.org. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved