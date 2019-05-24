|
PORTSMOUTH - Felicity Ann Wasteneys Tolson, 98, widow of F. R. David Tolson, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home in Portsmouth.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1921 in Whitley Bay, Northumberland, England to Roland Wasteneys Smith and Margaret Josephine (Powell) Wasteneys Smith.
In the early days of World War II, Ann worked as the personal secretary to the actor, Michael Redgrave. In 1941, she joined the war effort by enlisting in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force. She spent those years stationed at various RAF bases throughout England and Ireland.
After the war, she moved to Canada where, after working for several years, her free and independent spirit led her to travel by bus across North America. In 1950, Ann returned to England where she began working at Hedleys in Newcastle. It was there that she met her future husband, David Tolson. They were married in 1957 and twelve years later emigrated, with their daughter, to the United States. They settled in Connecticut, as David continued to enjoy a successful career as an advertising executive in New York City. David retired in 1994, at which time the couple moved to Portsmouth, N.H.
Ann was a very talented artist with a unique and instantly recognizable style. She had numerous solo exhibitions and her work can be seen in galleries, businesses, and homes all over the world. It was her passion and she was still painting well past her 98th birthday.
Survivors include her daughter, Penelope Peterson and her husband Eric, of Kensington; three grandchildren: Erica of Rutland, Mass.; Victoria and her husband Felipe, of Kensington; and Graham of Burlington, Vt.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chapel Street, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
