Ferdinand D. Melvin
1923 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH – Ferdinand D. Melvin, 97, of Portsmouth, widower of Dorothy (Gilbert) Melvin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Langdon Place in Portsmouth.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1923 in Bloomingdale, N.Y. Ferdinand was the son of David and Claire (Falatico) Melvin.

Ferdinand entered the United States Navy, serving during World War II and the Korean conflict, being honorably discharged after seven years of service to his country.

Prior to his retirement in 1996, he was employed for over 25 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a nuclear inspector. He also worked as an Auxiliary Patrolman for the Portsmouth Police Department for over 20 years.

Ferdinand was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy, in October of 2015.

Survivors include his children, Claire Flowers (Iwin), Tammy Joplin (Johnnie), Tom Melvin (Michelle); grandchildren, Patrick Fealey, Danielle Fealey, and Nathaniel Melvin; great grandchildren, Gabby Davis and Jabari Davis.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will be held privately in Forest Glade Cemetery, Somersworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org) or your local VFW. All that will be attending are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
