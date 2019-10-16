|
|
EXETER - Flora A. Goddard, 98, passed away on Sunday, October 13, at the Rockingham County Nursing Center. She was born on April 29, 1921, in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of the late LeRoy G. and Mildred (York) Hersey.
She attended Robinson Seminary and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Exeter. Also, she was an active member of the Exeter Women's Club.
Flora married Eli L. Goddard of Windham, N.H., in 1943. They had a long career in hotel and restaurant management throughout the Eastern Seaboard including ownership of what is now known as the Windjammer By-the-Sea, and Bailey's Beach Resort in Hampton, N.H. After Eli's death in 1982, Flora continued to work for many years as a hostess, primarily at the Old Salt at Lamie's Inn in Hampton and the Rosa in Portsmouth.
Flora is predeceased by a daughter, Gwendolyn J. Gordy, sisters and their husbands, Marietta and Elmer Johnson, Olive and Pete Denoncour, a brother Edwin Hersey and nephews Peter Denoncour and Timothy Hersey.
She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Steere-Doyle; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Young Hersey; son-in-law John H. Gordy; grandchildren, Bruce and Stacy Gordy, Melissa and Gary Faddis, Heather and Joseph Palladino, Kent and Nancy Gordy; several great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Exeter located on 2 Spring St., Exeter, N.H. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the First Baptist Church of Exeter, 2 Spring St., Exeter, NH 03833. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019