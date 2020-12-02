HAMPTON - Florence A. Fitzgerald, 80, of Hampton and formerly of Portsmouth and North Hampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in the Queens borough of New York, N.Y., July 26, 1930 the daughter of the late Roy A. and Isabel G. Kehoe.
Mrs. Fitzgerald graduated from Bishop MacDonald High School in Queens and attended Queens College. She worked as a secretary for CBS and later for BBD & O Advertising Agency, both in New York. After moving to this area in 1962 and to North Hampton in 1964 she worked as a secretary for Chem-Tan in Exeter for several years.
She was a former communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church of Hampton and most recently, a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Portsmouth before becoming ill.
Family members include four daughters, Kathleen F. Drinwater of Seabrook, Deborah J. Millette of Kingston, Karen D. Comeau of Raymond and Annette A. Seeliger of North Berwick, Maine, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Fitzgerald Daigneau who died in 1991.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, in the funeral home with burial following in the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained.
If desired, donations may be made in memory of her daughter, Donna Fitzgerald Daigneau to HAVEN, 20 International Drive, Suite 300 Portsmouth, NH 03801. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Florence's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.