RYE – Florence Elizabeth Yeager, wife of the late Albert Franklin Yeager, Jr, of Rye, passed away at her home on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by three generations of her family.
She was born in Verdin, Manitoba, Canada on Sept. 20, 1929, to Thomas and Doris Ann Will.
Florence came to America as a young bride when she married Albert, stationed in Alberta with the U.S. Army Air Corps. She lived with her family in Rye since 1956, where she was an active member of the Rye Congregational Church.
Florence worked for over 30 years as a manager at Warren's Lobster House in Kittery, Maine.
She is survived by daughters, Dorian (Doris Ann) Yeager of NYC, and Patricia Yeager and her husband Wesley Jackson also of Rye; grandchildren, Elizabeth Yeager Savage (Ureneck) of NYC and Adam Yeager Ureneck and his wife, Elise of Brookline, Mass. Also raised and survived by Florence are Jeremy Fink of Newmarket, her grandson and great grandchildren, Darius Yeager and Sabrina Yeager-Jackson.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Rye Congregational Church, Washington Road, Rye. Interment will be held privately in the Durham Cemetery, Durham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, New England Chapter, 101A First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019