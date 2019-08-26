|
|
RAYMOND - Floris Elaine "Sis" Remington, 85, passed on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 with her family by her side from congestive heart failure. She was born Sept. 12, 1933 in Barnard, Vt.
Sis was the loving wife of Roy Remington of Raymond, loving mother of Danny and his wife Kelly, her daughter Cathi and her husband David, her son Kevin and his wife Pam. She also leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren, Natasha and her partner Brandon, Taylor, Jesse, Ryan and Leanne and her husband Brett; and three great grandchildren Olivia 8, Natalie 4 and Charlie 2. Sis is also survived by her brother Franklin and sister Sharon and sisters-in-law Barbara and Shirley Remington and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Jacky and Shirley and brother Virgil and stepsister Mary.
Sis led an active life. She loved bowling, playing cards, being with her friends and she was an avid knitter and crafter. She was very talented. She loved her numerous cats. Sis was always the life of the party.
The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice, an Amedisys Company, for all their support.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland, Maine, 277 Cumberland Avenue, Portland, ME 04101 #207-874-1070.
