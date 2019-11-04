|
BERWICK, Maine - Forrest Jared Andrews, 24, passed suddenly on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He is the son of mother Christine Kay, step-mother Jenn Andrews, father Eric Andrews and step-father Kevin McGraw. He is also a brother to Tristan Andrews-Preston, Griffin McGraw, and Gwen McGraw.
Additionally, he leaves behind many grandparents, extended family and friends all of whom will miss him forever.
Above anything else, Forrest held a deep and abiding love for his family and friends. At any occasion, it was a guarantee that Forrest could be found balancing a baby, a dog and a cold beer with equal tenderness.
To know Forrest was to know joy. Every single person whose life he touched was made better by knowing him. With a lightning fast wit, he had the uncanny ability to unveil truth and help people laugh at themselves. This laughter is his legacy.
Beloved by so many, he was taken before his time.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home on 125 Old Post Road in Kittery, Maine. Care of the Andrews family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019